Two 16-year-olds arrested in string of armed robberies in 3 hours across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two 16-year-olds were arrested after a string of armed robberies in less than three hours across Charlotte.
The four robberies happened between 6:50 and 9:40 p.m. on February 2. In all of the cases, the teens reportedly walked up to people who were in or near parked vehicles, pulled out a gun and robbed them.
In one instance, a man was sitting in his car with his 1-year-old daughter when the 16-year-olds pointed the gun at them and took their belongings.
Around 9:45 p.m. that same night, police spotted the vehicle, which they say was stolen from a parking lot on S. Tryon Street on January 30, and tried to pull it over. The driver would not stop and a pursuit ensued until the suspect crashed into a median on Sharon Lakes Road.
After the crash, police say the two teens jumped from the car and tried to run away on foot, but they were apprehended a short time later. Officers say they found stolen property from the victims and a gun.
Both teens were arrested and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The teen driving the vehicle, who police say was on probation for a robbery in 2019, was also charged with traffic-related offenses.
They were both transferred to the custody of a juvenile detention center. Their names have not been released.
Anyone with further information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.