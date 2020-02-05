Three Rivers Land Trust honors 2019 Conservation Award winners

Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Larry Hale. Larry is always the first to sign up when volunteer opportunities arise – from highway trash pick-ups, to helping plant trees and wildflowers, to photographing wildlife on our outings and events, Larry is someone who can be counted on to pitch in. He communicates the Land Trust’s mission to others across the region, and continuously advocates for conservation of our natural resources. We are so grateful for his dedication and support. Larry, along with his wife Jennie, accepted the award.