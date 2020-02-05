Survey says: Concord receives feedback on services, peer comparison

The major findings of the survey included residents' positive perception of the community, and higher satisfaction with City services compared to other communities. Nearly all respondents (88 percent) rated Concord as an excellent or good place to live, and 81 percent an excellent or good place to raise children. Of residents who had an opinion, 79 percent indicated they were either "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with the overall quality of City services, and 56 percent had a positive rating of the value received for tax dollars and fees.