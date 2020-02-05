Rowan-Salisbury students taking part in job shadowing on Wednesday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Many high school juniors and seniors across the Rowan-Salisbury School district are taking part in the Groundhog Job Shadow Day event on Wednesday.
141 of high school students will be participating in this event. Students will be shadowing local industry partners in which they will get to experience “a day in the life” of a professional of their aspiring career choice.
The program is part of the Career & Technical Education Department of RSS.
Participating Business Partners include: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Superintendent, Accountant, Lawyer, Communities In Schools, Human Resources, Horizons Unlimited and Info. Technology, Bus Garage, the City of Salisbury Fire and Police Department, Engineering, Community Planning, Human Relations, Parks and Rec., the Rowan County Courthouse, Partners in Learning, Ella Gegorek and Associates Realty, Community Care Clinic, the NC Transportation Museum, Dr. Fortner Dentistry, Livingstone College Culinary, RCCC Health and Education Department, Meals on Wheels, Yang Family Dentistry, Trinity Oaks , Rowan County Building Inspections, Chandler Concrete, NC Works Rowan, Beaver Brothers, Global Contact Services, Crosby Scholars, Hughes Supply, Animal Care Center of Salisbury, and the Salisbury Rowan Association of Realtors
