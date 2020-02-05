RCSD: Two arrested in connection with emaciated dog found in storage room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two people after an emaciated dog was found in a storage room of a home.
Kimbre Neals, 26, and Damarrious Singleton, 21, are each facing a felony charge of ill-treatment of animals.
On January 14th, a deputy was executing an eviction at an apartment in the 2000 block of Apple Valley Road, when she found an emaciated dog that could not stand on its own in a storage room.
The dog had not been given food or water for two or three weeks.
The deputy rushed the dog to an emergency veterinarian, where it was humanely euthanized because of its condition.
Preliminary results of a necropsy revealed the dog was emaciated.
Neals and Singleton are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
