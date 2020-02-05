President Trump surprises military family with return of soldier father

(CBS News) - President Donald Trump surprised one military family by reuniting them with their father, who was supposed to be on his fourth deployment overseas.
Mr. Trump introduced military wife Amy Williams from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and her two children. He then called out for Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, who entered down the balcony stairs to meet his wife and children. Amy Williams covered her mouth as her eyes widened in surprise.
Audience members were visibly moved, and chants of “USA, USA” broke out in the House chamber.
