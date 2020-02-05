One dead, two injured in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others injured after what firefighters believe was carbon monoxide poisoning inside a camper at a Burke County home.
The incident happened on Feb. 1 before 4:45 p.m. at a home off of Fox Drive in eastern Burke County. Officials say one person, a 50-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, a 33-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with very serious injuries.
The victims’ names have not been released.
Firefighters say there was a small propane heater inside the camper that is not designed for indoor use. They are reminding citizens to make sure they’re using proper heaters indoors.
No further information about the incident has been made public.
