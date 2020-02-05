Officer struck by vehicle while assisting in wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer was struck by a vehicle while assisting at the scene of a crash in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Wednesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured on South Tryon Street at Arrowood Road around 9 a.m. As an officer was putting the involved vehicle in park, he was struck by the vehicle.
Medic took the pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer sustained minor injuries, police say.
No further details were provided.
