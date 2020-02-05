Officer struck by vehicle while assisting in wreck

Officer struck by vehicle while assisting in wreck
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
February 5, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 11:26 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer was struck by a vehicle while assisting at the scene of a crash in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured on South Tryon Street at Arrowood Road around 9 a.m. As an officer was putting the involved vehicle in park, he was struck by the vehicle.

Medic took the pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer sustained minor injuries, police say.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.