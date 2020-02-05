Mother, boyfriend, kids shelter in basement after neighbor shoots at their house

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother, her boyfriend, and children sheltered in their basement after a neighbor shot at their house.
According to the police report, it happened Tuesday night in the 1300 block of Park Avenue. The woman said it began when she got a call from her mother telling her that one of her neighbors, Blake Mowery Hardister, 56, had called her to complain about something going on at the daughter’s house.
Minutes later, the daughter and boyfriend walked outside. They noticed a green light from a laser site on the front of their house and heard a loud gunshot strike the awning.
The woman and her boyfriend rushed back inside, got the children, and ran to the basement while calling 911.
When police arrived they found Hardister still standing outside and still pointing what was described as an “AR type rifle" at the house. Hardister was taken into custody without incident, according to the report.
Police noted the damage to the awning and recovered one shell casing from the scene.
Hardister was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and assault by pointing a gun. He was jailed under a bond of $75,000.
No injuries were reported.
