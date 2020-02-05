Man says he was shot on I-85 in road rage incident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Chatham County man on the way home from a business meeting in Charlotte told deputies that he was shot while driving on I-85 in Rowan County.
Davidson County deputies pulled the 49-year-old man over for speeding early on Wednesday morning. When they approached the driver, he told them he had been shot. Deputies noted that there were two bullet holes in the man’s BMW, and that his right wrist appeared to have a gunshot wound.
The man said that he was shot while driving through Rowan County. He said the shooter may have been in a gray car, and the incident might have been road rage, though he said he didn’t know why anyone would have been upset with him.
The man said that after being shot, he sped away, reaching a speed of over 140 miles-an-hour. Deputies noted that the man would have passed several exits between where he said the shooting occurred and where he was pulled over, which was near Cotton Grove Road. There is no record of any call made to 911.
The man was taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Deputies say the injuries are not life-threatening.
