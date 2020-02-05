Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-ANALYSIS
Analysis: Iowa Democrats drawn to two faces of change
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a daylong delay, partial results from Iowa's Democratic caucuses showed Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the pack. Both are pitching themselves to voters as an antidote to establishment forces in Washington that many voters, in both parties, feel have left them behind. The Iowa Democratic Party released just 62% of results on Tuesday after delays prompted by sweeping technical issues paralyzed the caucus system. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner of the contest.
ELECTION 2020-INTERFERENCE ANXIETY
Iowa trouble was closer to home than foreign interference
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anxiety over the upcoming presidential election has been focused on preventing interference from Russia or other foreign governments, given the trouble in 2016. But in Iowa, the problems ended up much closer to home. An app created to compile and report caucus results malfunctioned due to a “coding issue,” delaying the count. Both Homeland Security and party officials say there is no evidence of malicious activity. But the specter of foreign interference hovered over decisions that led up to those issues _ The party didn't roll the app out to its 1,678 caucus locations until a few hours before the meetings began Monday night. It was done to narrow the window for any interference.
EDUCATION OVERHAUL
SC Senate education overhaul bill debate enters 4th week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have started a fourth week of debate on a massive education overhaul bill with no obvious signs the discussion will end soon. The Senate started debating the bill on Jan. 15. and debate entered its 10th day Tuesday. Debate on Tuesday was dominated by whether South Carolina should change its law keeping school districts from starting a school year for students before the third Tuesday in August. Over the 10 days of debate, senators have also discussed protections for teachers including break time and pay for extra duties and standardized testings. The House passed its massive education overhaul bill last March.
AP-US-FORMER-SHERIFF-ARRESTED
Former SC sheriff charged with domestic violence at his home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina sheriff who pleaded guilty to stealing public money last month has been arrested at his home and charged with criminal domestic violence. Records show former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone spent Monday night at the jail in neighboring Darlington County. Jail records first indicated Boone was charged with first-degree criminal domestic violence. But the arrests warrants presented to him Tuesday were for second-degree criminal domestic violence and ill treatment of animals. A police report says Boone argued with his wife over money, then went to his vehicle, got a baseball bat and swung it at a cat, furniture and a potted plant.
SEVERE STORMS-DEEP SOUTH
Slow-moving storm system prompts fear of flooding in South
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say a slow-moving storm system could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some parts of the South, prompting flood watches. The National Weather Service says that two-dozen counties in north Georgia will be under a flood watch through Friday morning, where some rainfall amounts could eclipse 5 inches. Heavy rains early Tuesday were soaking large parts of Mississippi and Alabama as the system headed east towards Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center says the system could also bring a few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday.
LIFETOUCH-FACILITY CLOSING
School portrait service closing Virginia facility
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Lifetouch, the brand known for its school portraits services, plans to close its Chesapeake production facility by the end of the summer. The Virginian-Pilot reports approximately 170 workers will be affected by the shutdown. A spokeswoman for Shutterfly, the online photo developing site that owns Lifetouch, said equipment and volumes of portrait packages from school picture days stored at the Chesapeake plant will be moved to a new production hub in Texas. the company’s announcement that it would close production plants in Tennessee, California, Minnesota and Illinois. Lifetouch will still have facilities in Nevada, Indiana, Ohio and Winnipeg, Canada.