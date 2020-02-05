Kannapolis to hold shredding event on Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, February 8, from 9 a.m. until noon, Kannapolis Public Works will host a free document shredding event at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road. This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person.
In previous years, this event also collected electronic waste. As of July 2019, electronic waste is picked up curbside on your recycling day, so we will not be collecting e-waste at this event.
Electronic waste (e-waste) consists of computers, computer equipment such as monitors or video display units for a computer system, keyboards, mice, printers, copiers, scanners, print-scanner-fax machines, televisions, VCRs, stereos, DVD and CD players will be collected. These are the common electronic products that can be reused, refurbished or recycled.
To find your e-waste collection day, visit //kannapolisnc.gov/recycling or download the CARTology app in the Apple and Google Play stores.
For more information about the event, contact Public Works at 704-920-4200.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.