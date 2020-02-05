Kannapolis firefighters honored at banquet

Chief Danny Scott retired from the Kannapolis Fire Department in 2007 but has remained a loyal friend and mentor to firefighters. He served the citizens of Kannapolis starting in 1972 as a volunteer and became the first paid Assistant Chief in 1989. He has remained actively involved in the fire service by serving as an instructor with the Rowan Cabarrus Community College’s Fire Science program. He recently fought a long battle with cancer and is now cancer free. He has used his battle with cancer to be a proponent for cancer prevention techniques and methods currently being developed for firefighters.