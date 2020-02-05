Kannapolis firefighters honored at banquet

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department recently held its annual Awards and Appreciation Banquet at the Laureate Center in Kannapolis. Over 200 fire department personnel, family members, and special guests attended the event.
Numerous personnel were honored for their accomplishments in 2019.
The top honors of the night went to Retired Assistant Fire Chief Danny Scott, recipient of the Larry C. Phillips Fire Officer of the Year Award, and Senior Engineer Blake Overcash, recipient of the Danny E. Scott Firefighter of the Year Award. These awards are presented annually to firefighters who exhibit exemplary leadership skills, commitment to the department and the community; a high degree of motivation, superior supervisory skills and job knowledge, and personal achievements during the year. Honorees are chosen by their peers for the awards.
Chief Danny Scott retired from the Kannapolis Fire Department in 2007 but has remained a loyal friend and mentor to firefighters. He served the citizens of Kannapolis starting in 1972 as a volunteer and became the first paid Assistant Chief in 1989. He has remained actively involved in the fire service by serving as an instructor with the Rowan Cabarrus Community College’s Fire Science program. He recently fought a long battle with cancer and is now cancer free. He has used his battle with cancer to be a proponent for cancer prevention techniques and methods currently being developed for firefighters.
Senior Engineer Blake Overcash has been with Kannapolis Fire Department since 2012. He was honored as Firefighter of the Year for his exemplary service including providing excellent patient care when responding to medical calls including things like feeding a baby at a fire and changing bed sheets for a person in need. He has been instrumental in departmental training, including recruit firefighter training and engineer development.
Kannapolis Fire Chief Rick Barnhardt commented, “Both Danny and Blake are examples of our firefighters who go above and beyond for our residents as well as for each other. We are honored to have them as members of the Kannapolis fire family.”
