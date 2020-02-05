Surge of moisture to bring potential for severe storms, flash floods Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for the mountains, as the very wet system we’ve been tracking for several days is moving our way.
The watch area is likely to be expanded to include the foothills and Piedmont in time, so please check back on this important forecast.
Over the next 24 to 48 hours, a powerful area of low pressure and an associated cold front will bring the WBTV viewing area surge of moisture leading to potential for severe storms and flash floods.
As for today, the opportunity for widespread, heavy rain is much lower today as compared to Thursday. There’s a 60-70% chance of showers, primarily during the morning and early afternoon hours. Expect a lull in the wet weather during the late afternoon and evening hours as southwesterly winds drive highs today to the upper 60s under cloudy skies.
Overnight temperatures will only drop a few degrees into the upper 50s and lower 60s as rain picks up again.
A First Alert has been declared for Thursday. The first of several waves of heavy rain will move through the mountains and into the Piedmont before dawn Thursday. This initial round of rain will be followed by a series of robust storm bands during the late morning and afternoon hours.
As the cold front pushes east through the region anticipate an increase in thunderstorm activity and gusty winds between 20-30 mph. An isolated tornado isn’t out of the picture, but the likelihood remains low.
The strongest storms will likely develop along and south/east of the I-85 corridor after midday with improving conditions expected late Thursday evening.
Excessive rainfall will likely have the greatest impact Thursday, as we are anticipating 2-3 inches of rainfall across the region (locally higher in the mountains, where the flood threat may be greatest).
The arrival of drier and cooler air comes Friday. While most areas of east of the mountains will dry out, some wrap-around moisture and cold northwesterly winds could lead to the development of a few snow showers early Friday in the higher elevations.
Another chance for rain or even wet snow showers is in the forecast for Saturday, but drier air makes a quick return by the latter half of the weekend.
- Meteorologists Al Conklin & Jonathan Stacey
