Forever Family: Meet Eliana

Most of all, despite the very vulnerable and humbling aspect of being a child at one of our filmings and how emotionally difficult it can be on our teenagers, she smiled with gratitude at the chance to attend. Eliana showed our crew that genuine happiness is possible if we are willing to hold on to hope and the promise of tomorrow. Eliana looks to the future and she speaks candidly about what she needs and her desire to find a forever family. I know that despite being a teenager, deep down there is a young child at heart with a smile that has not been seen for many years. A smile that shows peace and contentment, a smile that a child has when they are looking into the eyes of their mother.