Flooding rains a growing concern this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large scale and strong storm system over the middle of the country is already influencing our weather with scattered showers popping around the region.
That pattern continues overnight and may increase a bit more on Wednesday. But the main event gets underway Thursday, and it may start very early, perhaps in the predawn hours with the first line of showers and storms skipping across the area.
While that first line may move in and out of the region fairly quickly, the second round of showers and storms likely will not.
Beginning around midday Thursday, the actual cold front will push into the western stretches of NC and potentially slow down to a crawl.
That will allow heavy rain to fall for many consecutive hours and increase the risk of flooding across a wide area anywhere from the upstate of SC all the way to the mountains.
Rainfall totals are projected to fall within the two to four inch range with some localized heavier amounts. Needless to say, if you live in a flood prone area, now is a good time to review your action plan.
Beyond the rainfall, we can’t rule out some embedded strong thunderstorms on Thursday through Thursday night with damaging winds and even an isolated brief tornado possible.
Make sure you check back for updates and download the WBTV weather app from your app store to get the latest radar images and frequent updates from the WBTV staff of meteorologists!
Stay safe,
Meteorologist Eric Thomas.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.