Fire crews, Duke Energy prepare for expected heavy rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some people at Mountain Island Lake stay on edge about any chance of heavy rainfall.
“Here we go again,” Walter Bray III of Bray Builders says.
Crews like his, working near Riverside Drive, are still repairing the damage left by flooding in the summer.
“There’s a lot of people who lost their homes down here,” he says.
What was record rainfall caused high waters in June. Volunteer firefighters at Cooks Fire Department were among those who made dozens of water rescues.
Now they are preparing for whatever they face with this oncoming weather.
“Just have our equipment ready on standby,” firefighter Antonio Miller says. “Boats, trucks, whatever else equipment we’re going to use.”
The station is fighting to stick around in this neighborhood, facing potential budget cuts that would dissolve the department. They say their work is crucial for neighbors, during times like this.
“Give them a sense of security to know we’re right here and we can help out,” Miller says.
Duke Energy’s crews have been working since Monday to move water through the lake systems. Duke says the difference now, compared to June, is lower lake levels in the winter.
“We have essentially twice the capacity in our upper lakes on the Catawba River system than we did during the record rainfall associated with the high water event back in June of 2019,” Duke spokesperson Tim Pettit says.
Still, his team wants people living near the water to keep an eye on those lake levels, should they rise with the expected rain.
“It would be a terrible thing,” Bray says. “Because last time this happened, Duke power had to open up the flood gates. These people lost a lot.”
Residents can keep tabs on those levels on Duke’s website, they can call 800-829-5253, or download Duke Energy’s free Lake View app from a cell phone app store.
