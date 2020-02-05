Elon looks to sweep UNCW

FAB FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to ask a lot of their freshmen this year. Jaylen Sims, Mike Okauru and Imajae Dodd have collectively scored 40 percent of UNC Wilmington's points this season and 43 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Elon, Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 43 percent of the team's points this season, including 58 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five.