Arrest made in 2019 hit-and-run death of Iredell County man

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in the September 2019 fatal hit-and-run of Zachary Turner.
Vincent Joseph Rosello, 21 of New York, was identified by troopers as the driver who fatally struck 29-year-old Turner along Interstate 77 in Iredell County.
Troopers believe Turner was walking along the southbound shoulder of I-77 on September 28 when he was hit and killed.
Wednesday, troopers announced Rosello was charged by citation with death by vehicle and hit-and-run.
Rosello was identified as the driver of the vehicle being sought in the hit-and-run, a white 2006-2009 Volkswagen Golf.
Friends of Turner held out hope that the driver responsible would be brought to justice.
Turner’s mother penned a statement saying in part,
“We are deeply saddened and have no words for the loss of this sweet soul. He touched so many lives everywhere. If you knew him, you know how love much this young man had to give.” - Love Mom.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500.
Rosello is expected in court on March 5.
