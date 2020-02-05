Crime Stoppers: Mother, child tied up during west Charlotte home invasion, police searching for suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify three people involved in a home invasion that happened in the Biddleville-Smallwood community.
The incident happened in November of 2019 at a home on Rozzelle’s Ferry Road.
Surveillance footage from inside the home shows a woman and her child being ordered around as three armed suspects ransack the home.
Police are asking that anyone who has information about this incident to please contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
