Convicted felon facing multiple charges after large-scale drug, gun bust in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted felon is behind bars again after an undercover investigation that turned up several kilos of narcotics and multiple firearms in Charlotte, according to police.
The investigation into 25-year-old Jose Sandoval began in mid-2019, who Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say was “distributing large amounts of narcotics” in the Queen City. Detectives conducted multiple operations and even purchased drugs from Sandoval, the report states.
After gathering evidence, police executed two search warrants on Lawyers Road and Albemarle Road. At the two locations, investigators say they found almost 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 2.5 kilograms of heroin and 17 firearms. A vehicle and money were also seized during the searches.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Sandoval was charged with 11 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession with the intent to sale and deliver cocaine, sell cocaine, deliver cocaine and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
Anyone with further information about Sandoval or the investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
