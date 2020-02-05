CMPD officer, two others injured after crash involving pedestrian in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer and two other people were injured Wednesday morning following a crash where a pedestrian was struck.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of S. Tryon Street and Arrowood Road. Police say a driver had a medical emergency, went onto the curb and struck a pedestrian walking near the road.
When police showed up, the vehicle was still moving so one officer went to put it in park but was struck as well.
The pedestrian and the driver were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The officer suffered minor injuries.
No names or further information have been released.
