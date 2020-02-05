Chester County voters deny $116.5M school bond - again

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - Chester County residents voted Tuesday against a $116.5 million bond.
The bond would have paid for a new Chester High School, a district-wide performing arts center, upgrades and expansions to multiple schools and athletic facilities and a new Chester County Career Center.
The bond included a tax increase for Chester County residents.
There are 20,892 registered voters in Chester County, according to the Chester County Board of Voter Registration and Elections office.
About 6,103 ballots were cast, including absentee, with 35.23% (2,150 votes) voting in favor of the bond and 64.77% (3,953 votes) voting against the bond, according to unofficial results released Tuesday from the elections office.
The bond drew opposite reactions from Chester County residents.
People supporting the bond had commented on the school district’s Facebook page that upgrades are needed. Chester High School parents said they need a new school.
Those against the bond said the proposed spending favors the Chester High School area and does not meet the needs of students at Lewisville and Great Falls schools, The Herald previously reported.
A similar debate dominated 2018, when voters denied a $38 million bond.
Chester High School was built in 1974, Lewisville High School was built in 1972 and Great Falls High was built in 1964, according to the school district.
A ballot error caused confusion for some voters Tuesday.
The Chester County Election Commission learned late Monday that a bullet item referring to the Lewisville High School expansions and upgrades was left off Tuesday’s ballot, said Karen Roach, director.
Signs were hung at each precinct making voters aware of the error and making clear those projects still were included in the referendum, Roach said.
Becky Crouch, spokesperson for the Chester County School District, said Tuesday the error does not impact the projects in the bond. She said ballot questions are done by the election commission, not the school district.
