Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton retires from the NFL

“I’ve made this decision off two reasons. The first is my overall health. The little injuries I’ve accumulated over the years have finally caught up to me and when weighing the risk, I’d rather preserve what’s left of my body. Second reason being the conviction Christ has put on my heart to help teach and mentor the next generation. All my life has been about me and what I needed to do to find personal success. I believe I found that success as a undrafted rookie playing 7 seasons and at one point being tied for the most sack fumbles in the NFL,” part of the post read.