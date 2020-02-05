Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton retires from the NFL

Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton (96) runs onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Charlotte, N.C.,Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (Source: AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
By Andrew Barnett | February 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 7:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton is retiring from the NFL. He made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Just a quick update for all the family, friends, and fans of mine. I’ve been back and forth on my future playing football and after coming to a conclusion I will be stepping away from the game of football. I’ve made this decision off two reasons. The first is my overall health. The little injuries I’ve accumulated over the years have finally caught up to me and when weighing the risk, I’d rather preserve what’s left of my body. Second reason being the conviction Christ has put on my heart to help teach and mentor the next generation. All my life has been about me and what I needed to do to find personal success. I believe I found that success as a undrafted rookie playing 7 seasons and at one point being tied for the most sack fumbles in the NFL. With all that being said, I will be coaching the defensive line at my high school Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks. I plan on bring G2X to the high school level to help these next generation of rushers. I want to thank Coach Washington, Sam Mills, Ryan Neilson, Ed Ogeron, Jethro Franklin, Nick Holt, and Anthony Vitale along with all the friends and family that helped me get to where I got. And lastly to all the Wes Horton fans. The real ones who didn’t see me as a flashy, big name player but saw that I came to work every Sunday with the intention of be great. Wesso, over and out 🤙🏽

Horton was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Panthers in 2013. He played six seasons with Carolina before signing with New Orleans last offseason, then finishing the 2019 season with the Panthers.

He finished his career with 15.5 sacks, including a career-best 5.5 sacks in 2017. Horton was active in the Charlotte community working as a mentor with The Academy of Goal Achievers (T.A.G.A.), an organization dedicated to developing youth leaders to impact their communities.

Horton dedicated the 2018 season to his late friend Noah Hays, a 19-year-old who died from Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare bone and tissue cancer. The two had developed a special friendship after they met on a Panthers team visit to the Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte in 2015.

