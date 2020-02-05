Cannon Ballers, Atrium Health agree to multi-year partnership with naming rights deal for new Kannapolis stadium

“Atrium Health has been an integral part of our City for decades. The hospital staff are not only vital members of our community but they are our friends and neighbors. They have been there for many important milestones in the life of our city and in my family’s life – such as the birth of several of my grandchildren,” said Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “It is very fitting that Atrium Health Ballpark will now be home to countless happy memories for future generations of Cabarrus and Rowan families.”