911 call in fatal hunting accident: ‘I thought it was a deer’

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A newly released 911 call from a fatal New Year’s Day hunting accident reveals the shooter thought he shot a deer.
The Department of Natural Resources says 30-year old Kim Drawdy and his 9-year old daughter Lauren Drawdy were killed in the accidental shooting on Jan. 1.
DNR says the Drawdys were hunting with two other people.
The hunter who shot the Drawdys called 911.
"Oh my God, no please, I think I shot somebody," he is heard telling the operator.
DNR says the hunters were trying to drive deer to where they were hunting.
And that's when things went terribly wrong.
"I shot through some bushes. I thought it was a deer, I ******* shot them," the caller said.
"You said someone was shot? Was it you that got shot?" the 911 operator asked.
"No, no, no it was my buddy and his daughter I think man, oh my God," the caller responded.
"Is he breathing at all?" the operator asked.
"No. I don't think so man. I don't know man, I can't even tell," the caller replied.
At that point another man got on the line with the operator and said the gun used in the shooting was a 12 gauge shotgun.
"The weapon is secured?" the operator asked.
"Yes, I have the weapon because I don't know the state of mind he's in and I took it," the man said.
"Was his daughter shot?" the operator asked.
The caller answered that he thought so, adding no one was moving.
DNR spokesman Robert McCullough said Wednesday the hunting accident is still under investigation and charges are possible.
