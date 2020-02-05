Bulloch Co. mom pleas for help finding son missing for 6 weeks

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County woman hopes someone will come forward with information about what happened to her son.
Eric Smith, also known as Eric Waters, disappeared more than six weeks ago without a trace. His mother’s all but given up hope that he’s alive. She’s appealing to anyone with information to come forward with whatever they know.
Frankie Waters looks at flyers of her son Eric right across from the modest Christmas decorations still on the table. Eric Smith, also known as Eric Waters, disappeared the weekend before Christmas after getting paid and going out with friends.
“He said I’ll see you tonight, mama. And when he didn’t come home and his phone went straight to voicemail, I knew something was wrong,” said Waters.
Flyers hang all over Portal with Eric’s picture. He’d been living with his mom since his release back in the summer. Not hearing from him makes her fear the worst.
“Even when he was away, in jail and in prison, you always heard his voice every day.”
Bulloch County sheriff’s investigators say they’re still searching for Eric and getting tips from public, but nothing so far leads them to what could have happened. Waters says she won’t give up asking the public for any word, even if it’s bad news.
“Please, if anybody knows anything, if you’ve got a heart and got a conscience, please speak up and do something.”
Anyone with any information about Eric Smith, aka Eric Waters, please contact the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and you can do that anonymously.
