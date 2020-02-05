Attempted child luring reported in Rock Hill: ‘Come get in my car’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man reportedly attempted to lure a child in a Rock Hill neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the attempted luring was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Jenny Skip Lane in the Millwood Plantation.
According to the report, a young boy was playing in his yard when a man drove up and said “I have a lot of money, come get in my car and I can take you to buy something.”
The man is described as a middle-aged African American man with a slightly gray beard. He was reportedly driving a red SUV.
Police believe this is an isolated incident and they are actively investigating.
Anyone in the area who may have Ring or surveillance video is asked to contact authorities.
Police say the red SUV is not connected to an alleged attempted abduction that was reported in October.
In that case, police say they found the driver of the red SUV and that it was unrelated to the case. Police don’t believe there was a continued threat from that case.
