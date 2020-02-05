Arrest made in deadly shooting of northeast Charlotte rideshare passenger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with murder in a weekend shooting that left one rideshare passenger dead and another injured in northeast Charlotte Sunday.
Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Old Concord Road after a rideshare driver picked up two people. Both passengers, 19-year-old Jacquez Moore and a woman, were shot. Moore was pronounced dead on scene. The female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Wednesday, police announced 28-year-old Trevor Powell was being arrested in the case. Powell is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.
The rideshare driver told police he was headed to a location when another vehicle pulled up to next to his vehicle. Someone in the other vehicle reportedly fired multiple shots at the back of his vehicle, hitting both Moore and the female passenger, police say. Both were sitting in the back of the vehicle.
The rideshare driver told police he drove a short distance away until he pulled over and called 911.
“It makes me feel like anything could happen at any given time,” Uber driver Tay Caprice said.
Caprice is feeling uneasy picking up riders one day after the deadly shooting.
“That happened in broad daylight so that kind of has me skeptical as well,” she said.
In a statement a spokesperson for Uber says:
“Our thoughts are with the rider and his family after this disturbing shooting. We’ve reached out to the driver and will be checking on the well being of the other rider involved. We stand ready to support the law enforcement investigation.”
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
