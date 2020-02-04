Vucevic helps Magic snap 5-game skid, beat Hornets 112-100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic snapped a five-game skid with a 112-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Evan Fournier added 17 points and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and 14 assists for the Magic, who won for the first time since beating the Hornets by 23 points in Charlotte on Jan. 20.
Terry Rozier scored 18 points for the struggling Hornets, who have lost 11 of 12.
