Up to 30 Rowan jail inmates could be moved to Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Up to 30 inmates from the Rowan County Detention Center could be moved to the jail in Cabarrus County, according to Cabarrus officials.
During its Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday night, Cabarrus commissioners heard and approved a request for an Interlocal Agreement between Rowan and Cabarrus to house up to 30 inmates.
Due to a directive from the State Jail Inspector, Rowan County had an immediate need to move the inmates, according to Cabarrus County. Currently, the Cabarrus jail has sufficient space & staffing.
Rowan County will cover housing costs and medical expenses for the inmates.
As of Tuesday morning the Rowan County jail listing showed a total of 381 inmates. The jail at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office has a listed capacity of 210 beds, the jail annex off Mount Hope Church Road is listed as having capacity for 160 inmates.
