Tree crashes through Charlotte home, narrowly misses sleeping children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tree crashed through a bedroom at a west Charlotte home early Tuesday morning where three children were sleeping.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Old Steele Creek Road, not far from the airport.
The homeowner says he heard a cracking sound around 2 a.m. and thought someone was breaking in. He went to his children’s room and saw a tree through the ceiling with plywood and nails on top of his son’s legs.
“I can’t believe what happened," the homeowner said, visibly shaken. "It could’ve been a different story right now.”
