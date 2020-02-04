Tree crashes through Charlotte home, narrowly misses sleeping children

Tree crashes into bedroom of three sleeping children
February 4, 2020 at 6:40 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 6:51 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tree crashed through a bedroom at a west Charlotte home early Tuesday morning where three children were sleeping.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Old Steele Creek Road, not far from the airport.

The homeowner says he heard a cracking sound around 2 a.m. and thought someone was breaking in. He went to his children’s room and saw a tree through the ceiling with plywood and nails on top of his son’s legs.

“I can’t believe what happened," the homeowner said, visibly shaken. "It could’ve been a different story right now.”

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.