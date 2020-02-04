Tire balancing vs Wheel alignments: Basics of car care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
Do you know the basics of car care when it comes to your tires and wheels? If you want to have a safe car that delivers the fuel efficiency and performance you need, then you should. It’s easy to schedule your car care at Toyota of N Charlotte and just hand over the keys to one of our skilled techs, but it’s also helpful to be able to spot when you might be due for service outside of your normal service routine. Our Charlotte car care experts are here to explain two very important types of service - wheel alignments and tire balancing.
What are wheel alignments, and why is this type of car care important?
Wheel alignments are just what they sound like - our Charlotte car maintenance techs will align your wheels. See, when you buy your car new, it comes aligned from the factory. All four wheels are parallel to the ground and perpendicular to one another, ensuring even wear and top-notch performance. However, over time your alignment starts to skew due to everyday driving. It can also be knocked off by getting into an accident or hitting a curb.
You should really only need to schedule this type of car care every 2-3 years unless you find yourself in a collision or running into a curb pretty hard. Here are some signs from our Charlotte Toyota service techs that you’re due for an alignment appointment:
-Your tires are wearing unevenly
-You feel your car physically pulling to one side or drifting to one side
-You have to overcorrect to get your car to travel in a straight line
-You feel your steering wheel vibrating, especially when you’re accelerating
What about tire balancing? Where wheel alignments are all about setting the right angles, tire balancing is more about weight. Your tires tend to develop uneven spots over time, with some spots being heavier than others. This causes uneven wear (leaving you more prone to blowouts) and also can cause your car to skip or bounce over the pavement. In order to redistribute the weight and fix the uneven spots, our Charlotte car care experts will install weights on the inside of your tires.
A quick Charlotte auto service guide to tire balancing:
Tire balancing should be scheduled every 3,000 to 6,000 miles, or whenever you get a tire rotation. However, here are some signs you may need this car care service in between your routine maintenance appointments:
-Your car seems like it’s bouncing or skipping
-You notice uneven wear on your tires, especially cupped marks
-Your steering wheel or floorboards are vibrating
