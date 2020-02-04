Tire balancing vs Wheel alignments: Basics of car care

Do you know the basics of car care when it comes to your tires and wheels? If you want to have a safe car that delivers the fuel efficiency and performance you need, then you should. It’s easy to schedule your car care at Toyota of N Charlotte and just hand over the keys to one of our skilled techs, but it’s also helpful to be able to spot when you might be due for service outside of your normal service routine. Our Charlotte car care experts are here to explain two very important types of service - wheel alignments and tire balancing.