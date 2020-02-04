Sonic employee seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a Sonic employee was seriously injured after a shooting in north Charlotte late Monday night.
The incident happened on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road around 11 p.m.
Police say a man working as an employee at a Sonic restaurant went outside into the parking lot and got into a confrontation with an unknown number of people who had arrived in a vehicle.
At some point in time, the man was shot. He was taken to the hospital by MEDIC with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The suspects fled and have not been located.
CMPD detectives and officers are working to determine the motive. At this time, it is not known if the employee and suspect(s) knew each other or not.
This is a developing story and police have not provided any other details.
