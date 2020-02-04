Robbery suspect crashes into tree during police chase in south Charlotte

Car crashes into tree in south Charlotte
February 4, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 7:18 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A robbery suspect was injured after crashing into a tree in south Charlotte following a police chase Tuesday morning.

Police say they were responding to a 911 call around 5 a.m. regarding an attempted robbery and tried to stop the suspect vehicle. Police say the suspect refused to stop, leading to a chase that started on John J. Delaney and ended nearly five minutes later on Bevington Place when the suspect crashed into a tree.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

No names have been released.

