Police: Gun-wielding man shot by officers in Pineville released from hospital, served warrants

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Pineville over the weekend was served warrants upon being released from the hospital.
Police say 23-year-old Timothy Rochell Caraway was waving and pointing a gun at people on North Polk Street, a busy stretch of road off Interstate 485, around 10 a.m. Saturday. As officers approached, police say Caraway turned toward them and displayed actions believed to be of an imminent threat.
Two officers fired their weapons and struck Caraway, who was hospitalized in critical condition.
Tuesday, police said Caraway was released from the hospital and served seven warrants, four of which were outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction.
Caraway faces charges of four felony counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, going armed to the terror of the public, carrying a concealed weapon, and resist, obstruct and delay law enforcement officers.
The officers involved, Adam Roberts and Jamon Griffin, were placed on administrative leave as standard procedure.
No officers or bystanders were injured in the incident.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
