Panthers owner, new head coach show support for Brooks family, stop by Sandwich House in NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and new head coach Matt Rhule stopped by Brooks’ Sandwich House on Tuesday to show support for the Brooks family after the tragic death of co-owner Scott Brooks in December.
The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue was at the the longtime NoDa eatery when the tandem paid Brooks’ Sandwich House a visit.
“Tepper made Rhule pay,” tweeted Rodrigue.
Last weekend, hundreds of people formed a line that stretched around the restaurant to show their appreciation for the late Scott Brooks as the restaurant re-opened.
Co-owner Scott Brooks was shot to death while opening his restaurant in December. The people responsible for his death still haven’t been arrested.
On Saturday, his family opened the shop for the first time since the murder. Before opening, Brooks’ twin brother, David, gathered those in attendance in prayer.
Police were on scene asking people for any information they may have that could solve Brooks’ murder. A $21,000 reward has been established for information that leads to an arrest.
“Just how hard the Brooks family is working to get ready for Saturday, and everything they’ve been through, if I can stay up for a few hours and just work my butt off, no problem,” JD Harris says.
Harris owns Glory Days Apparel. The clothing company created $6,000-worth of t-shirts, and counting to raise money for Habitat for Humanity.
The phrase printed on the shirt designed for the restaurant reads, “Too Blessed to be Stressed,” the motto Scott Brooks used to say.
“It’s awful,” Harris says. “You never want to hear something like that on the news, or what’s going on.”
