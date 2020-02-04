Owner of Salisbury restaurant where six were shot last week now cited with alcohol violations

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The owner of a now closed Salisbury restaurant that was the scene of a shooting incident on January 26 has been given citations by the state ALE.
According to copies of the citations, Thelma Luckey, 67, of East Spencer, was cited for “possess for sale alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue license,” and "possess spirituous upon premises where possession or consumption was not authorized by the ABC law.
Luckey was also cited for “possess non tax paid alcohol (moonshine) on the premises of Thelma’s Restaurant, an alcoholic beverage on which the taxes imposed by the United States and state of North Carolina had not been paid.”
The citations were given following a party at Thelma’s that took place on night of January 25 and the early morning hours of January 26. Six people were shot, three others were hurt in the rush to get out of the restaurant.
One victim, Ryan Williams, a Livingstone College football player and Florida native, remains paralyzed.
Salisbury Police are continuing to investigate the case. They say they have received good information and several cellphone videos to help in the investigation. No charges have been filed yet in connection to the shooting.
Last week Rowan County terminated the lease held by Thelma’s Down Home Cooking in the West End Plaza.
