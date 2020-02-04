One seriously injured in Ballantyne shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and seriously injured outside a Ballantyne home Tuesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to reports of the shooting before 7 a.m. on Myers Mill Lane off Johnston Road.
Officers arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound. Medic says the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
An officer could be seen photographing a white vehicle parked in a driveway. The area was roped off with police tape.
Neighbor Burton Fulton said someone was trying to steal a car at the Ballantyne home and the homeowner and three other neighbors tackled the man and tried to detain him until police arrived. Fulton says another neighbor shot the man in the leg.
Police say they are investigating the shooting and no further information can be provided at this time.
