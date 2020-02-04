Masked man who robbed Belmont bank with note still on the run

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Belmont are trying to identify and apprehend a man who robbed a local bank Monday morning.
The robbery happened around 11:34 a.m. at the BB&T Bank on Hawley Avenue, between Caldwell Farm Road and Wilkinson Boulevard. A man wearing a a dark-colored jacket, gray pants, glasses, a dark “bowler” style hat and a mask gave a teller a note that told her to “give him everything she had,” the report states.
The robber then left the bank in a light silver Nissan Versa or Nissan Sentra.
Police say no weapons were used and no one was injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the crime is urged to call Detective Angela Spataro with the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.
