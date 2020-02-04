Man charged after woman doused in flammable liquid, set on fire in N.C., police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 41-year-old man is charged with attempted murder as he’s accused of dousing a woman with a flammable liquid before setting her on fire, Kinston police said Monday night.
Venice Taylor, of Jacksonville, was arrested at about 7:08 p.m. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop along the 300 block of East Vernon Avenue in Kinston. He’s being held at the Lenoir County Jail, a release said.
Taylor is also charged with malicious maiming, resisting public officials, driving with a revoked license, and failure to stop for a blue light or siren.
Just before 11 a.m. Monday, a Kinston officer was flagged down while he was patrolling near Bright and East streets. The officer found a 24-year-old woman on the sidewalk who was suffering from severe burns to her upper body, police said.
She was taken to UNC Lenoir before being flown to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
“It is not supposed to happen anywhere in the world, much less in the small town of Kinston,” Interim Chief Tim Dilday said.
Kinston police said an unknown male approached the victim as she sat in a vehicle stopped on the side of East Street.
Dilday called the incident a “breach of humanity.”
Dilday said police could not say at this time if the attack was random.
“We are developing some suspect information. We are receiving copious amounts of cooperation from this close-knit community as well as family,” Dilday said.
