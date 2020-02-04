Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-PRESIDENTIAL-ROAD-DEBATE
Trump or Obama? Lawmakers fight over SC interchange name
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — “President Donald J. Trump Interchange" or “President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange?" That is the soon-to-be fiercely debated question for state lawmakers in South Carolina whose preferences fall along clear partisan lines. The site at issue is the junction of Interstate 85 and Interstate 385 near Greenville. The highways see 200,000 vehicles pass through each day and have recently benefited from a $300 million improvement project. Both resolutions are up for a hearing Thursday in the House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee. There are seven much less contentious road naming resolutions on the agenda as well.
PRISON-BABY DEATH
Woman whose newborn died in prison toilet gets $1M from SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former inmate whose newborn died in a prison toilet in South Carolina will receive more than $1 million from the state and two medical companies. The State newspaper reports that Sinetra Johnson filed a lawsuit claiming no one examined her when she went into labor in 2012. Johnson says she was sent back to her cell and delivered her twin daughter into a toilet. She says guards still ignored her until fellow inmates rolled her to a medical station in a wheelchair and she delivered her second child, a healthy son.
STATE HELICOPTER CRASH
Unapproved locking of pedal caused SC police chopper crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Federal investigators have determined that last summer's crash of a South Carolina state police helicopter came about after a co-pilot left a control pedal locked and didn't tell the pilot. The investigation report by the National Transportation Safety Board says the State Law Enforcement Division co-pilot locked the pedal when he and the pilot left the chopper with the engine running. The federal report says that's a common, unwritten practice at SLED, but the helicopter's manufacturer does not approve it. The pilot suffered minor injuries in the June 26 crash while trying to move the chopper to refuel it in Summerville. The helicopter was destroyed.
WRECK-THREE KILLED
3 die in SC wreck, deputies looking for people in other car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the people inside a vehicle involved in a wreck that killed three others in a different vehicle in South Carolina ran away from the scene of the crash. Charleston County deputies say they have not found them despite using tracking dogs and a helicopter after the 1 a.m. Monday crash on state Highway 700 on Wadmalaw Island. Deputies say the three people killed were inside a Cadillac that hit a tree. Authorities say the Chrysler also involved in the wreck rolled over, but when deputies arrived no one who was in the car could be found.
FATAL SHOOTING-HUSBAND-WIFE
Woman accused of murder in husband's shooting death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been charged in the shooting death of her husband. News outlets report 62-year-old Jasper Brian was found with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg County. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say 53-year-old Sheila Lebron has been charged with murder. She's also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. She was at the home when officers arrived. It's unclear whether she had an attorney to comment on her behalf. She's expected to appear in court Monday. An autopsy for Brian was also scheduled for Monday.
SEVERE STORMS-DEEP SOUTH
Strong storms could bring high winds, hail to parts of South
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say a system of strong storms could bring damaging wind gusts and hail to parts of the Deep South. The national Storm Prediction Center says the most severe storms on Tuesday could form in Arkansas and Louisiana and western parts of Mississippi and Tennessee. Forecasters say Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama will also have some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. The threat of powerful storms will shift to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, when dangerous weather will be possible over southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee could also see some stormy weather on Wednesday.