Judge sets bond for former Florence County sheriff accused of hitting cat, other items with baseball bat

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge set bond Tuesday for former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone after he was arrested for allegedly hitting a cat and other items with a baseball bat while intoxicated.
Authorities responded to Boone’s home on Vintage Drive around 4:30 p.m. Monday for a domestic violence call, according to a report from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Boone’s wife told authorities he came home intoxicated. The report states the couple started arguing about finances, including having money for probation.
Boone allegedly started throwing items in the home before returning to his car to obtain a baseball bat. The former sheriff then came back to the residence and started swinging the bat at furniture, the floor, a potted plant and the cat, the report stated.
According to the report, Boone threatened to use the bat on law enforcement when they arrived on scene.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center show Boone is charged with second-degree domestic violence and ill-treatment of animals.
During a bond hearing Tuesday, a victim’s advocate requested a high bond for Boone, saying his family fears retribution.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also said during the hearing that not only is Boone a threat to his own family, but also to the community and himself.
SLED, in addition to the victim’s advocate, requested that Boone have GPS monitoring.
The former sheriff said he is not a threat to his family or community because of his long career in law enforcement. He also added that he is unemployed.
A judge set a $10,000 bond for both of Boone’s charges. He was also ordered not to have contact with his family.
Boone will be brought back to Darlington County to appear before the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services on a probation violation charge.
Boone is due back in court at 9 a.m. on March 5.
