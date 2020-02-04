Iredell County man charged with murder in woman’s shooting death

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing murder charges in a Wilkesboro woman’s death.
Iredell County deputies say they were called to a home around 1:15 a.m. Monday on Lunsford Lane in Union Grove, where they found a woman in the yard with a gunshot wound. The woman, later identified as 40-year-old Jera Lee Wagoner, was pronounced dead on scene.
Gerald Isaac Lunsford, 42, is charged with murder in Wagoner’s death.
A witness said they noticed two men running from the home before deputies arrived. A short time later, deputies say a man, Lunsford, came to the crime scene and said his son had contacted him by phone saying he needed a ride.
Lunsford was interviewed by investigators and said he ran because he was a convicted felon. Deputies say Lunsford also said he shot a rifle.
Based on witness statements and eveidence gathered during the investigation, officials charged Lunsford with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Lunsford was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.
