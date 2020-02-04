Man wanted after invasion leads to sexual assault in Town of Catawba

CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in the Town of Catawba in Catawba County are looking for leads in a case where an apartment was broken into Tuesday morning and the woman inside was sexually assaulted.
It happened about 6:30 a.m. in a complex south of town. Investigators say the attacker, described as a black male, broke in through the front door. He escaped on foot.
Police and sheriff’s deputies fanned out in the area in hopes of finding the suspect but did not.
Experts say they found evidence inside to back up the victim’s story. She was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not known, but the injuries are said to be not life threatening.
Captain Cody Jarvis of the Catawba Police Department says the victim told officers she had seen the man before at the dumpsters near the apartment.
Police are asking anyone who may know who he is to contact them.
