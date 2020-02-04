SLED agents arrest former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone at his home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The former Florence County sheriff has been arrested again.
Officials confirm that Florence County deputies were called to Kenney Boone’s home on Monday night.
Tommy Crosby with the State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that the Florence County Sheriff’s Office requested the agency’s assistance in dealing with an incident involving Boone.
Crosby said that Boone was arrested and has been taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County.
It’s not clear exactly why deputies were called to the home but officials confirmed that the Criminal Domestic Violence team is in charge of the case.
Boone was removed from office in January after he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and embezzlement.
The former sheriff was first arrested in April 2019 after using thousands in funds from the sheriff’s office for personal use.
A state grand jury also indicted Boone last November with one count of misconduct in office and three counts of campaign ethics violations.
That indictment alleges Boone received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of their use and converted them to his personal use, the release stated.
A press release from the State Attorney General’s Office states the ethics charges against Boone are included in the misconduct in office plea, so the other charges against him are dismissed.
He was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to one day in jail. That day was already served when he was arrested back in April.
Additionally, Boone was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution of approximately $17,014. He is also required to attend drug and mental health counseling.
