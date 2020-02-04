Beginning of a very wet stretch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Light, scattered showers today ahead of a threat for severe storms and heavy rain Thursday.
Despite a lot more cloud cover, today will again be unseasonably warm, as temperatures soar again to near 70° this afternoon. Here will be a couple of spotty showers around today as well, but nothing too heavy or serious.
However, today marks the beginning of a rainy trend that will unfold over the next few days as a rather large-scale storm system moves across Southeast.
The risk for a few passing showers continues tonight, as southwesterly breezes usher in warm and moist air. Overnight lows will only fall to the upper 50s area-wide ahead of additional and more steady rain showers that will develop on Wednesday.
A First Alert has been declared for Thursday, as the heaviest rain of the week will be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. Early indications suggest these storms could turn severe for some neighborhoods, especially during the latter part of the day Thursday.
The focus of the strongest activity will be along and south/east of the I-85 corridor, however, the potential for damaging winds and flooding are possible for the entire viewing area right through Thursday night.
Even with the increased chance for rain, we’ll stay unseasonably mild Wednesday and Thursday with highs at least rising to the upper 60s. Drier and cooler conditions arrive behind the rain with highs in the more seasonal 50s Friday and both days of the weekend.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologists Al Conklin & Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.