CMPD: One teen shot by neighbors, another crashes into tree during police chase after alleged crime spree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One teen was shot and another crashed into a tree while running from police following a string of attempted armed robberies and burglaries Tuesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The series of events began around 4:35 a.m. on Otter Creek Drive when a man spotted two people breaking into his wife’s vehicle. The man confronted the would-be thieves who then pulled out a gun and began to drive away in a white Toyota Camry. But before leaving, police say, the duo circled back around and fired multiple shots at the man.
The victim was not struck, but his vehicle was.
Less than a half hour later, around 4:50 p.m., police say the duo - still driving the Camry - pulled up behind another car on Clems Branch Drive. One of the teens then got out of the Camry, put on a mask and pointed a gun at the driver of the second vehicle. That driver was armed, however, and fired at the masked teen who then ran from the scene.
Just a few minutes after that, around 4:56 a.m., police spotted a stolen white Camry that matched the description of the one used in the two recent crimes. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued before the teen driving the Camry struck a tree on Bevington Place.
Police say the driver, a teenager and a convicted felon, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Some time later, at 6:30 a.m., police were still trying to find the second suspect whey they got a call about a shooting on Myers Mill Lane in Ballantyne. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot being held down by good Samaritans.
Witnesses said the teen had approached a woman and took her car keys at gunpoint. He was about to take her vehicle when her husband came outside and the two began “tussling,” the report states. That’s when neighbors came outside and ordered the teen to drop his gun. When he refused, one of the neighbors fired a gun and struck the 17-year-old.
The neighbors then held him down until police arrived. He was taken to the hospital, also with non life-threatening injuries. One neighbor at the scene told WBTV the suspect was shot in the leg.
Both the teens were still being treated for their injuries as of Tuesday afternoon. Once they are released from the hospital they will be arrested.
The teens’ names and forthcoming charges have not been released.
Anyone with additional information about the alleged crime spree or those responsible should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
