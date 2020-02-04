Cabarrus teen, two juveniles charged in series of arson cases in Iredell and Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen from Cabarrus County, along with two juveniles, have been charged for starting fires in homes and cars in Rowan and Iredell counties.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Cam Lee Rowland, 19, of Cabarrus County, and a 14 and 16-year-old, were charged with setting fire to seven cars at a car lot on Smith Road in Kannapolis.
The owner of the lot reported hearing a loud pop at approximately 5:45 am on Saturday. He told deputies that when he looked outside he saw several cars engulfed in flames. The owner called 911, then used a forklift to try and move the burning cars away from other vehicles.
Seven vehicles were damaged, including: a 2004 Acura with damages of $4000, a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban with damages of $3000, a 1996 Honda Accord with damages of $2000, a 2004 Honda CRV with damages of $7000, a 2008 Acura MDX with damages of $8000, a 2006 Honda Ridgeline with damages of $5000, and a 2005 Acura MDX with damages of $4000.
Rowland is currently in the Iredell County jail on charges of burning a home and vehicles in Iredell County. Rowland was charged with felony second-degree arson, felony breaking and entering, six counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of felony burning personal property and two counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
The charges include two vehicles set on fire in the Coddle Creek Highway area.
Bond for Rowland is now at a combined $60,000. Investigators say there may other charges in Cabarrus County.
