April temperatures may lead to spring storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We hit 74 degrees on Monday, the record high was 81°. Mild weather will continue through Thursday until the next cold front crashes through the region.
It will also bring a well organized line of heavy rainfall with some embedded thunderstorms beginning Wednesday night and carrying through much of Thursday.
Because of the slow movement of the front, some areas could see anywhere from two to four inches of rainfall.
As things look now, the best chance of actual lightning and thunder may be Thursday morning, but stray storms are fair game anytime during this 24 hour period.
There are no watches or warnings posted at this time, but if you live in a flood prone area, make sure you remain weather aware this week.
On the back side of this storm system, temperatures will fall back to seasonal levels, around the mid 50s, Friday through the weekend.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
